170131-N-JH293-117 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan 31, 2017) Marine Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake, Commanding General, 3rd Marine Division, takes a tour of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay’s (LPD 20) pilot house. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 04:17 Photo ID: 3135159 VIRIN: 170131-N-JH293-117 Resolution: 7021x4681 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Timberlake visits USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.