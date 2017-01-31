170131-N-JH293-009 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan 31, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Quintin Reynolds, from Denver, pulls on a chain during a mogas transfer aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 04:17
|Photo ID:
|3135153
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-JH293-009
|Resolution:
|3026x4539
|Size:
|999.25 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
This work, USS Green Bay Sailor transfers Mogas [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
