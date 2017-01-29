(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170129-N-VI515-173 [Image 1 of 4]

    170129-N-VI515-173

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JAPAN

    01.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Gentle Hollie, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, arranges shrimp cakes on a tray in the forward galley aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3129108
    VIRIN: 170129-N-VI515-173
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JP
    Hometown: ST. PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170129-N-VI515-173 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170129-N-VI515-173
    170129-N-VI515-140
    170129-N-VI515-030
    170129-N-VI515-018

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Gentle Hollie

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT