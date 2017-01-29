170129-N-VI515-140

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 29, 2017) Culinary Specialist Seaman Alex Bengali, from Austin, Texas, left, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Daniel Dajer, from High Bridge, New Jersey, unpack frozen meat in the forward galley aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)

