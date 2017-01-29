(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170129-N-VI515-030 [Image 3 of 4]

    170129-N-VI515-030

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JAPAN

    01.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Culinary Specialist Seaman from Santa Rosa, California, serves lunch in the forward galley aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Jessica Espinoza

    • LEAVE A COMMENT