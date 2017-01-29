Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Seaman Devyn States, from Vernal, Utah, rinses cooking tray liners in the forward galley aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 07:44
|Photo ID:
|3129099
|VIRIN:
|170129-N-VI515-018
|Resolution:
|3738x2483
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JP
|Hometown:
|VERNAL, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170129-N-VI515-018 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
