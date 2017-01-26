170126-N-SH284-098 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 26, 2017) Navy Wounded Warrior panel members discuses some of the struggles they face as a wounded warriors during the Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium held at the Bangor Plaza Ballroom. Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor hosts these events nationwide throughout the year, giving panelists the opportunity to share inspirational stories and discuss the medical and non-medical hurdles they have faced. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 15:58
|Photo ID:
|3128684
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-SH284-098
|Resolution:
|3817x2545
|Size:
|859.56 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor hosts Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NBK Hosts Wounded Warrior Family Symposium
LEAVE A COMMENT