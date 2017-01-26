170126-N-SH284-060 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 26, 2017) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Paterniti discuses some of the struggles he faces as a wounded warrior during the Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium held at the Bangor Plaza Ballroom. Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor hosts these events nationwide throughout the year, giving panelists the opportunity to share inspirational stories and discuss the medical and non-medical hurdles they have faced. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 15:58 Photo ID: 3128674 VIRIN: 170126-N-SH284-060 Resolution: 3634x2423 Size: 972.93 KB Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor hosts Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.