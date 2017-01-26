(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor hosts Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium [Image 6 of 7]

    Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor hosts Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170126-N-SH284-032 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 26, 2017) Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest, addresses the audience during the Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium held at the Bangor Plaza Ballroom. Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor hosts these events nationwide throughout the year, giving panelists the opportunity to share inspirational stories and discuss the medical and non-medical hurdles they have faced. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 15:58
    Photo ID: 3128672
    VIRIN: 170126-N-SH284-032
    Resolution: 4518x3012
    Size: 808.91 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor hosts Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NBK Hosts Wounded Warrior Family Symposium

    Wounded Warrior
    Safe Harbor
    Sailors
    Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor
    Navy Region Northwest
    NPASE NW
    MC2 Vaughan Dill

