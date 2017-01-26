Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor hosts Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium

170126-N-SH284-018 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 26, 2017) Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest, addresses the audience during the Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium held at the Bangor Plaza Ballroom. Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor hosts these events nationwide throughout the year, giving panelists the opportunity to share inspirational stories and discuss the medical and non-medical hurdles they have faced. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

