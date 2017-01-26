170126-N-SH284-068 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 26, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Cameron Fisher discuses some of the struggles he faces as a wounded warrior during the Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium held at the Bangor Plaza Ballroom. Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor hosts these events nationwide throughout the year, giving panelists the opportunity to share inspirational stories and discuss the medical and non-medical hurdles they have faced. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 15:58
|Photo ID:
|3128678
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-SH284-068
|Resolution:
|3983x2655
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor hosts Navy Wounded Warrior Family Symposium [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NBK Hosts Wounded Warrior Family Symposium
LEAVE A COMMENT