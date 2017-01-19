ARF conducts live fire training

Cpl. Noah Rios Cpl. Caden Vanbuskirk monitor the other rescuemen to ensure they are safe and conducting the training properly during a live fire training event on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. While doing training, the Marines keep enough water with them for the training and for an emergency. Rios and Vanbuskirk are rescuemen with Marine Corps Air Station New River’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighting division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)

