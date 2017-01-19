Col. Russell Burton and Sgt. Maj. Charles Metzger work to extinguish a fire during a live fire training event on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. There was an estimated 9,000 gallons of water with the Marines during the training. Burton is the air station’s commanding officer. Metzger is the air station’s sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 16:17
|Photo ID:
|3127341
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-PK622-003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
This work, ARF conducts live fire training [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
ARF conducts live fire training
