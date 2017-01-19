Cpl. Miguel Avalos and Lance Cpl. Brendan Bowles demonstrate proper techniques for putting out a fire during a live fire training event on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. While doing training, the Marines keep enough water with them for the training and for an emergency. Avalos and Bowles are rescuemen with Marine Corps Air Station New River’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighting division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 16:17
|Photo ID:
|3127340
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-PK622-002
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
This work, ARF conducts live fire training [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
