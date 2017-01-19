(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARF conducts live fire training [Image 5 of 5]

    ARF conducts live fire training

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr 

    Marine Corps Air Station New River

    Cpl. Noah Rios adjusts Sgt. Maj. Charles Metzger’s gear during a live fire training event on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The training used propane and piping to simulate fires on the interior and exterior of an aircraft. Rios is a rescueman with Marine Corps Air Station New River’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighting division. Metzger is the air station’s sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 16:17
    Photo ID: 3127337
    VIRIN: 170124-M-PK622-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: NC, US
    This work, ARF conducts live fire training [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marines
    firefighters
    crash fire rescue

