Sgt. Aaron Mack adjusts Cpl. Miguel Avalos’s gear during a live fire training event on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The training used propane and piping to simulate fires on the interior and exterior of an aircraft. Mack is an assistant section leader with Marine Corps Air Station New River’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighting division. Avalos is a rescueman with Marine Corps Air Station New River’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighting division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)

This work, ARF conducts live fire training [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.