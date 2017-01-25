(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 7]

    Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Tech Sgt. Shakuntala M. Willis, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment flight NCO in charge of the C-130J transition, works at her desk surrounded by the survival and life-support equipment she is in charge of Jan. 25, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight has been preparing aircrew survival and life-support equipment for the arrival of the new C-130J Super Hercules since May 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 02:34
    Photo ID: 3125961
    VIRIN: 170125-F-EZ530-090
    Resolution: 5904x3960
    Size: 20.53 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J
    AFE
    374th Airlift Wing

    • LEAVE A COMMENT