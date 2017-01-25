Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules

Tech Sgt. Shakuntala M. Willis, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment flight NCO in charge of the C-130J transition, works at her desk surrounded by the survival and life-support equipment she is in charge of Jan. 25, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The AFE flight has been preparing aircrew survival and life-support equipment for the arrival of the new C-130J Super Hercules since May 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
