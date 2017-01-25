Senior Airman Kenny Batallas, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment flight technician, prepares to perform an operations check on a new quick-dawn oxygen mask Jan. 25, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Operation checks are performed by the 374th AFE flight regularly on every piece of aircrew life-support and survival item to ensure everything functions as required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
01.25.2017
01.27.2017
|3125957
|170125-F-EZ530-044
|5703x3637
|16.64 MB
YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
|0
Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules
