    Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules [Image 7 of 7]

    Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    An old model quick-dawn oxygen mask sits on a table left of the new quick-dawn mask at the 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment flight main shop Jan. 20, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The new quick-dawn oxygen mask will replace the old on the new C-130J Super Hercules scheduled to arrive at Yokota this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 02:34
    Photo ID: 3125948
    VIRIN: 170120-F-EZ530-148
    Resolution: 5832x3893
    Size: 15.64 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J
    AFE
    374th Airlift Wing

