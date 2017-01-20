An old model quick-dawn oxygen mask sits on a table left of the new quick-dawn mask at the 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment flight main shop Jan. 20, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The new quick-dawn oxygen mask will replace the old on the new C-130J Super Hercules scheduled to arrive at Yokota this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
This work, Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules, by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules
