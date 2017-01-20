Yokota prepares for new C-130J Super Hercules

Tech. Sgt. Shakuntala M. Willis, 374th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment flight NCO in charge of the C-130J transition, inventories a new aircrew survival equipment kit Jan. 20, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. For the new C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts scheduled to arrive at Yokota in 2017, brand-new aircrew life-support and survival equipment will also be supplied by the 374th AFE flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

