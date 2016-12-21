MAFB officer receives AFGSC award

Maj. Jeremiah Kirschman, 341st Contracting Squadron commander, poses for a photo Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Kirschman received the 2016 Air Force Global Strike Command Outstanding Contracting Officer Award in the field grade officer category for being an outstanding leader in his career field largely due to his leadership style. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

