(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAFB officer receives AFGSC award [Image 1 of 3]

    MAFB officer receives AFGSC award

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Jeremiah Kirschman, 341st Contracting Squadron commander, poses for a photo Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Kirschman received the 2016 Air Force Global Strike Command Outstanding Contracting Officer Award in the field grade officer category for being an outstanding leader in his career field largely due to his leadership style. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:47
    Photo ID: 3125176
    VIRIN: 161221-F-YO405-019
    Resolution: 3452x2976
    Size: 808.59 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAFB officer receives AFGSC award [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MAFB officer receives AFGSC award
    MAFB officer receives AFGSC award
    MAFB officer receives AFGSC award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MAFB officer receives AFGSC award

    TAGS

    341MW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT