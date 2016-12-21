MAFB officer receives AFGSC award

Maj. Jeremiah Kirschman, 341st Contracting Squadron commander, sits at his desk Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Kirschman received the 2016 Air Force Global Strike Command Outstanding Contracting Officer Award in the field grade officer category. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)
