MAFB officer receives AFGSC award

Maj. Jeremiah Kirschman, front center, 341st Contracting Squadron commander, poses for a photo with members of his team Dec. 21, 2016, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Kirschman received the 2016 Air Force Global Strike Command Outstanding Contracting Officer Award in the field grade officer category for being both an outstanding leader. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

