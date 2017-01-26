MAFB officer receives AFGSC award

Maj. Jeremiah Kirschman, 341st Contracting Squadron commander, received the 2016 Air Force Global Strike Command Outstanding Contracting Officer Award in the field grade officer category.



Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kirschman entered the Air Force with a Bachelor of Science in management from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, in 2004.



Kirschman also received a Master of Business Administration in acquisition and contract management in 2008 from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.



According to Kirschman, he knew he wanted to work in a section where he would be able to offer his knowledge of business.



“I had an outstanding teacher and a commander at the Air Force Academy who were in contracting who inspired me to put down contracting as my number choice for an Air Force specialty code,” said Kirschman.



Although taking care of business for the Air Force is Kirschman’s main priority, he has made a name for himself both as a squadron commander and by being a genuinely thoughtful and caring person.



“He always asks how you’re doing,” said Senior Airman Joshua Dunrud, 341st CONS contracting apprentice. “He’s smiling, no matter what.”



Kirschman has been leading the charge in being a positive influence to help create positive change since he took command of the squadron in October 2015.



Kirschman truly cares about his Airmen and civilian teammates, always greeting them with a kindness and consideration



“He’s a great leader, especially if you want to progress in the Air Force as a career Airman,” said Dunrud. “People on base not only respect him, they like him as well. I have learned so much from him.”



It should come as no surprise Kirschman received this year’s award for being an outstanding leader in his career field.



However, Kirschman insists he couldn’t have achieved such high honors on his own.



“This award truly does recognize everyone who has taken the time to invest in me,” said Kirschman. “It validates their outstanding ability to teach, mentor and coach me. I have been blessed to live with, work with and learn from the best in the business.”

