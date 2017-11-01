(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition [Image 1 of 4]

    10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Farina 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Colton Crist, an indirect infantry fireman gunner of HHC, 1st BN 87th INF, 10th MTN DIV practices the kneeling firing position with the Beretta M9 pistol Jan. 11 at range 21 on Fort Drum. Crist, who heard about the small arms competition tryout from fellow soldiers in his unit, said he grew up hunting and shooting before joining the Army this last year. (U.S. Army photograph by Sgt. Nicholas Farina)

    IMAGE INFO

    10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School

