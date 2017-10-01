(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Farina 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Landon Meekma, sniper team leader of HHC, 2nd BN 22nd INF, 10th MTN DIV fires at a paper qualification target with a M4 Carbine at the SSG Michael H. Ollis Weapons Training Center on Fort Drum Jan. 11. Meekma is sharpening his marksmanship techniques for the U.S. Army Small Arms Competition taking place Mar. 10 at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photograph by Sgt. Nicholas Farina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:24
    Photo ID: 3124908
    VIRIN: 011117-A-IL939-008
    Resolution: 5348x3566
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Nicholas Farina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School

