Sgt. Landon Meekma, sniper team leader of HHC, 2nd BN 22nd INF, 10th MTN DIV fires at a paper qualification target with a M4 Carbine at the SSG Michael H. Ollis Weapons Training Center on Fort Drum Jan. 11. Meekma is sharpening his marksmanship techniques for the U.S. Army Small Arms Competition taking place Mar. 10 at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photograph by Sgt. Nicholas Farina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:24 Photo ID: 3124908 VIRIN: 011117-A-IL939-008 Resolution: 5348x3566 Size: 1.75 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Nicholas Farina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.