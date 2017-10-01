Sgt. Landon Meekma, sniper team leader of HHC, 2nd BN 22nd INF, 10th MTN DIV fires at a paper qualification target with a M4 Carbine at the SSG Michael H. Ollis Weapons Training Center on Fort Drum Jan. 11. Meekma is sharpening his marksmanship techniques for the U.S. Army Small Arms Competition taking place Mar. 10 at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photograph by Sgt. Nicholas Farina)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:24
|Photo ID:
|3124908
|VIRIN:
|011117-A-IL939-008
|Resolution:
|5348x3566
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Nicholas Farina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
