Staff Sgt. John Brady, Division competitions NCOIC for the 10th MTN DIV Light Fighter School assesses the shooting performance of Pfc. Chaz Lafave, a sniper scout for HHC, 2nd BN 22nd INF, 10th MTN DIV at the SSG Michael H. Ollis Weapons Training Center on Fort Drum Jan. 11. This is Brady’s third year coaching the 10th MTN DIV small arms competition team. (U.S. Army photograph by Sgt. Nicholas Farina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:24 Photo ID: 3124910 VIRIN: 011117-A-IL939-040 Resolution: 4692x3648 Size: 1.42 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Nicholas Farina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.