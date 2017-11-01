The 10th MTN DIV small arms team performs dry fire exercises with the Beretta M9 pistol Jan. 11 at range 21 on Fort Drum. The team consists of 12 Soldiers from across the division. (U.S. Army photograph by Sgt. Nicholas Farina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:24 Photo ID: 3124913 VIRIN: 011217-A-IL939-025 Resolution: 5164x2902 Size: 1.23 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division selects shooters for U.S. Army Small Arms Competition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Nicholas Farina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.