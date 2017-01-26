1/2 assumes authority of BSRF

Lt. Col. Paul C. Teachey awards Romanian Capt. Laurentiu C. Anghel with the Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the transfer of authority ceremony on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 26, 2017. Black Sea Rotational Force 16.2 was relieved by BSRF 17.1 after their six month deployment that included operations with 14 partner nations in Europe. Teachey was the commanding officer of 16.2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

