    1/2 assumes authority of BSRF [Image 5 of 6]

    1/2 assumes authority of BSRF

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lt. Col. Paul C. Teachey awards Romanian Capt. Laurentiu C. Anghel with the Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the transfer of authority ceremony on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 26, 2017. Black Sea Rotational Force 16.2 was relieved by BSRF 17.1 after their six month deployment that included operations with 14 partner nations in Europe. Teachey was the commanding officer of 16.2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:32
    Photo ID: 3124486
    VIRIN: 170126-M-ZH288-832
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/2 assumes authority of BSRF [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    Romania
    2/2
    1/2
    BSRF
    Black Sea Rotational Force
    Teachey
    MK Air Base
    BSRF 17.1

