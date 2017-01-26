1/2 assumes authority of BSRF

Lt. Col. Paul Teachey and Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Headrick fold the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment colors during the transfer of authority ceremony on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 26, 2017. BSRF 16.2 was relieved by BSRF 17.1 after their six month deployment that included operations with 14 partner nations in Europe. Teachey and Headrick are the commanding officer of and sergeant major of BSRF 16.2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

