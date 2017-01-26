1/2 assumes authority of BSRF

Lt. Col. David Emmel and Sgt. Maj. Paul Crawford unveil the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment colors during the transfer of authority ceremony on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 26, 2017. BSRF 16.2 was relieved by BSRF 17.1 after their six month deployment that included operations with 14 partner nations in Europe. Emmel and Crawford are the commanding officer of and sergeant major of BSRF 17.1. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

