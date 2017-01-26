1/2 assumes authority of BSRF

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Company with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 stand in formation during a transfer of authority ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on Jan. 26, 2017. BSRF 16.2 was relieved by BSRF 17.1 after their six month deployment that included operations with 14 partner nations in Europe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

