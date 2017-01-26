(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1/2 assumes authority of BSRF

    1/2 assumes authority of BSRF

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines stand together at attention at the introduction of the transfer of authority ceremony on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Jan. 26, 2017. BSRF 16.2 was relieved by BSRF 17.1 after their six month deployment that included operations with 14 partner nations in Europe. The Marines are with BSRF 17.1 (right) and 16.2 (left). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:32
    Photo ID: 3124479
    VIRIN: 170126-M-ZH288-557
    Resolution: 3851x2023
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/2 assumes authority of BSRF [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Romania
    USMC
    Europe
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    deployment
    2nd Marine Regiment
    Black Sea Rotational Force
    MK Air Base
    BSRF 17.1

