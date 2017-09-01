An aerial porter, left, and a loadmaster, right, work together to guide a forklift in towing a structure out of a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. Loadmasters and aerial porters often work off each other’s expertise to efficiently onload and offload aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
