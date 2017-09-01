Two aerial porters from the 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron push a pallet of supplies into the cargo area of a C-130H Hercules at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The diverse cargo handled by these aerial porters can include rations, vehicles, rockets, or many other important items. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:43 Photo ID: 3124085 VIRIN: 170109-F-CA297-053 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.57 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.