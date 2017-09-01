Two aerial porters from the 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron push a pallet of supplies into the cargo area of a C-130H Hercules at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The diverse cargo handled by these aerial porters can include rations, vehicles, rockets, or many other important items. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3124085
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-CA297-053
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain
LEAVE A COMMENT