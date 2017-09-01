Aerial porters from the 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron push a pallet of supplies from a K-loader into the back of a C-130H Hercules at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. Aerial porters are responsible for loading and unloading aircraft and moving cargo around the cargo yard. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3124091
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-CA297-060
|Resolution:
|4592x3062
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
