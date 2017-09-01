Aerial porters from the 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron push a pallet of supplies from a K-loader into the back of a C-130H Hercules at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. Aerial porters are responsible for loading and unloading aircraft and moving cargo around the cargo yard. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:43 Photo ID: 3124091 VIRIN: 170109-F-CA297-060 Resolution: 4592x3062 Size: 1.08 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.