Senior Airman Christian Hall, an 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron aerial porter, watches as a pallet of supplies is offloaded from the K-loader he is driving at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. 870th AEAS aerial porters are required to be able to operate a variety of vehicles and machinery around the aerial port. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3124088
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-CA297-058
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
