Senior Airman Christian Hall, an 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron aerial porter, watches as a pallet of supplies is offloaded from the K-loader he is driving at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. 870th AEAS aerial porters are required to be able to operate a variety of vehicles and machinery around the aerial port. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:43 Photo ID: 3124088 VIRIN: 170109-F-CA297-058 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.5 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.