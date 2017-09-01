Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain

Aerial porters, a loadmaster, and a Marine all work together to push a pallet into the cargo area of a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. Austere locations can often be minimally manned so members must work across sections and sometimes even branches to help get the job done. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

