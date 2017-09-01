(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain

    Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Aerial porters, a loadmaster, and a Marine all work together to push a pallet into the cargo area of a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. Austere locations can often be minimally manned so members must work across sections and sometimes even branches to help get the job done. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:43
    Photo ID: 3124094
    VIRIN: 170109-F-CA297-198
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squadron serves as strong link in OIR supply chain [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFCENT

