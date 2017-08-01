Staff Sgt. Abraham Wanner, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 power production craftsman, monitors gauges while starting up a generator at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Jan. 8, 2017. The power production team’s primary mission at Al Asad is to provide power to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which requires two prime-power generators and approximately ten smaller convenience generators that serve as back-ups in case the prime-power generators fail. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 01:31
|Photo ID:
|3124083
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-CA297-088
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions
