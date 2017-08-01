(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions [Image 4 of 5]

    Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Gregory Speed, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 electrician craftsman, removes an air filter from a generator at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Jan. 8, 2017. This is part of preventive maintenance done after the generator reaches 250 to 300 hours of running time (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:31
    Photo ID: 3124077
    VIRIN: 170108-F-CA297-018
    Resolution: 5196x3712
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions

    AFCENT

