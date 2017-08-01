Staff Sgt. Gregory Speed, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 electrician craftsman, removes an air filter from a generator at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Jan. 8, 2017. This is part of preventive maintenance done after the generator reaches 250 to 300 hours of running time (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 01:31
|Photo ID:
|3124077
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-CA297-018
|Resolution:
|5196x3712
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions
