    Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions

    Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Abraham Wanner, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 power production craftsman, removes oil filters from a generator at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Jan. 8, 2017. The power production team’s primary mission at Al Asad is to provide power to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which manages combat search and rescue forces in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:31
    Photo ID: 3124076
    VIRIN: 170108-F-CA297-009
    Resolution: 5196x3712
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFCENT

