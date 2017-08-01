Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions

Staff Sgt. Abraham Wanner, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 power production craftsman, removes oil filters from a generator at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Jan. 8, 2017. The power production team’s primary mission at Al Asad is to provide power to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which manages combat search and rescue forces in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

