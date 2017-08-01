Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions

Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Park | Staff Sgt. Abraham Wanner, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 power...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Park | Staff Sgt. Abraham Wanner, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 power production craftsman, monitors gauges while starting up a generator at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Jan. 8, 2017. The power production team’s primary mission at Al Asad is to provide power to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which requires two prime-power generators and approximately ten smaller convenience generators that serve as back-ups in case the prime-power generators fail. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park) see less | View Image Page

If they were to lose power, it would be a big deal. The power production team’s primary mission at Al Asad is to provide power to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which manages combat search and rescue forces in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Powering the squadron requires two prime-power generators and approximately ten smaller convenience generators that serve as back-ups in case the prime-power generators fail.

The squadron relies on these generators for a myriad of mission-critical items – everything from communication for commanders to lighting for maintainers.

To prevent the squadron from losing power, Wanner and his team conduct preventive maintenance on these generators to ensure they remain in tip-top shape and perform at their best. “Not unlike a family sedan or pickup truck, these checks are done at specific points in the lifecycle of the machine,” said Wanner.

Since the detachment and the squadron operate out of an austere location, they must find ways of doing more with less. This includes incorporating members of other career fields to help perform highly important preventive maintenance, which can be time consuming even with two people.

“It’s an hour and a half to two hour job,” said Staff Sgt. Gregory Speed, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 electrician craftsman. “I’ve gotten pretty good at it. It’s probably my fifth or sixth time doing them with the very first time being out here. I’m stepping outside my career field a little bit, so it’s been an eye opener.”

In the case of the generator, these checks are done anywhere between 250 to 300 hours of running time, said Wanner. The preventive maintenance on these generators includes changing the oil; replacing fuel, oil and air filters; and inspecting the engine for any leaks, loose hoses or burnt wiring.

“Once we pass it on, if we don’t document or inspect these things, then the next person might not be able to catch onto it,” Wanner explained. “So at least if it’s documented and visualized by us then they can be more prepared. It’s all about setting someone else up for success.”