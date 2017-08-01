Staff Sgt. Abraham Wanner, a 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group Detachment 1 power production craftsman, left, and Staff Sgt. Gregory Speed, a 370th AEAG/Det 1 electrician craftsman, right, install a hand pump on an oil barrel at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Jan. 8, 2017. Running the generators nonstop requires frequent servicing. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 01:31
|Photo ID:
|3124082
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-CA297-084
|Resolution:
|5196x3712
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions
