Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:31 Photo ID: 3124082 VIRIN: 170108-F-CA297-084 Resolution: 5196x3712 Size: 1.3 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Power pros vital to Iraqi rescue missions [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.