Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tech. Sgt. Rosey Summerville, 21st Force Support Squadron fitness NCO in charge and former Armed Forces Boxing Gold Medalist, keeps his legacy alive by training the next generation of boxers from Peterson Air Force Base and the local Colorado Springs community. Eight years into his military and boxing career, Summerville rose to the top of all U.S. military boxers and proclaimed not only his service, but himself as a champion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)

