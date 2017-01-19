Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 15:04 Photo ID: 3123157 VIRIN: 170119-F-SO188-0354 Resolution: 4146x2764 Size: 3.62 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.