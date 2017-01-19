PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Tech. Sgt. Rosey Summerville, 21st Force Support Squadron fitness NCO in charge, teaches Airmen basic boxing fundamentals and physical fitness in the Fitness Center at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 19, 2017. The class is free and open to all Team Pete service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 15:04
|Photo ID:
|3123157
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-SO188-0354
|Resolution:
|4146x2764
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community
