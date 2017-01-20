Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tech. Sgt. Rosey Summerville, 21st Force Support Squadron fitness NCO in charge, trains Isaac Johnson, Colorado Springs professional boxer, and other boxers at the Colorado Springs Judo Center, Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 20, 2017. Summerville is a decorated former competitive boxer with two Air Force titles and one Armed Force Golden Glove championship under his belt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)

