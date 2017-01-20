COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tech. Sgt. Rosey Summerville, 21st Force Support Squadron fitness NCO in charge, laces the gloves of Isaac Johnson, Colorado Springs professional boxer, at the Colorado Springs Judo Center, Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 20, 2017. Summerville grew up in Alaska where boxing wasn’t a popular sport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 15:04
|Photo ID:
|3123160
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-SO188-0126
|Resolution:
|4679x3199
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community
LEAVE A COMMENT