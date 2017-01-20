Keeping his legacy alive: Air Force boxer uses skill & will to better Airmen and community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tech. Sgt. Rosey Summerville, 21st Force Support Squadron fitness NCO in charge (right), coaches a boxer at the Colorado Springs Judo Center, Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 20, 2017. Summerville preserves his boxing legacy by reaching out to Airmen and the Colorado Springs community to train youth in boxing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)
