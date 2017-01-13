Travis AFB Fauna and Flora

A Red-tailed hawk perches over a recent kill at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2017. The Red-tailed hawk is commonly found in North America. Travis is host to many kinds of wildlife, including threatened or endangered species. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch

