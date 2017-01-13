Travis AFB Fauna and Flora

The nectar of a Eucalyptus tree blossom feeds birds and bees at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2017. Eucalyptus trees are not endemic to the United States, but are native mostly to Australia. Unfortunately, the eucalyptus requires vast amounts of water to grow, and produces an oil which can prove to be nearly explosive during California’s wildfires. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

